The Falcons Are Making a Huge Mistake Not Firing Dan Quinn By Stephen Douglas | Dec 27 2019 Dan Quinn | Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Dan Quinn is returning to the Atlanta Falcons next year, following two consecutive losing seasons. General Manager Thomas Dimitroff has also been retained. The non-moves are a bit of a surprise as many thought one (or both) could (or should) be fired.

Falcons’ GM Thomas Dimitroff and HC Dan Quinn will return in 2020. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2019

After blowing a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl, there was no reason to think that Quinn could come back from a collapse of that level, but the Falcons went 10-6 and won a wild card game the next season. Since then, though, Atlanta has gone 13-18 and missed the playoffs in two consecutive seasons.

After having the best scoring offense in the league back in 2016, the Falcons offense has dropped outside the top-10. The most troubling thing about Quinn's tenure has been the Atlanta defense. After handling defensive coordinator duties in Seattle while the Seahawks boasted the top defense in the NFL and appeared in two consecutive Super Bowls, the Falcons have pretty consistently had a bottom-third defense-- suggesting Quinn as a head coach is unable to focus on the thing he was good at, or he just lucked into one of the most talented defensive rosters in the NFL for a couple years and then got paid in Atlanta.

The question is, who could have replaced Quinn in Atlanta? Is Atlanta anyone's dream job? Would Ron Rivera have taken a job where he could have played his old team twice a season? Would Lincoln Riley or Matt Rhule or any other dream candidate have taken the Atlanta job? We may never know. What we do know is that Atlanta is probably stuck with Quinn until his contract runs out in 2022.