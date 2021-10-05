Roundup: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Outage; Bubba Wallace Wins Talladega; Joe West Announces Retirement
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down on Monday ... Bubba Wallace scored historic win in NASCAR race at Talladega ... Southern California oil spill gets worse ... Joe Biden tells GOP to get out of the way on debt ceiling ... Dow drops 320 points to open week ... Lobbyists are kicking things into high gear ... OPEC refuses to raise output ... U.S. sanctions take a toll on Russian oligarchs ... IATSE members voted to strike ... A review of Season Three of "Succession" ... Vic Fangio is not happy with the Ravens ... Mets won't bring back Luis Rojas in 2022 ... Marcus Spears wants Urban Meyer fired ... Joe West to retire after MLB playoffs ... Darren Waller got hit with a horrible taunting penalty ...
Bubba Wallace reacts to winning Talladega:
The Facebook whistleblower segment from 60 Minutes is worth a watch:
The prologue of the Band of Brothers Podcast with Tom Hanks is outstanding:
Steve Earle -- "Hard-Core Troubadour"