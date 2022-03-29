Roundup: Ezra Miller Arrested in Hawaii; Will Smith Apologizes; Albert Pujols Back with the Cardinals
"Flash" star Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii ... Will Smith apologized for slapping Chris Rock ... Buffalo Bills finalizing massive deal to fund new stadium construction, it will not be a dome ... An unflattering report on Ted Cruz in the final days of the Trump presidency ... Roman Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered suspected poisoning earlier this month ... Federal judge finds Trump "likely" committed crimes during 2020 election ... Walmart will stop selling cigarettes in select locations ... Academy condemns Will Smith's actions, opens review of Oscars incident ... Oscars ratings were way up ... Julia Fox's interesting outfit choice for the Vanity Fair party ... Disney vows to help repeal Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill ... The 49ers don't plan to release Jimmy Garoppolo ... Albert Pujols is back with the Cardinals ... Detroit will host the 2024 NFL Draft ...
Mike Camerlengo broke down "The Slap."
Jimmy Kimmel broke down the craziest Oscars ever.
A classic John Mulaney bit about his college asking him for money.
Dee Gees -- "You Should Be Dancing"