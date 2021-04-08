Ezekiel Elliott Teases Number Change
Ezekiel Elliott was wearing No. 15 on his jersey when he streaked past Alabama while leading Ohio State to a national title in 2014. He's worn No. 21 since joining the Dallas Cowboys because running backs have previously only been permitted to wear numbers between 20-49. That will change if owners pass a proposed rule change later this month that will open things up, per Peter King.
The new proposed eligibility:
QB, punter, kicker: 1-19
RB, TE, WR: 1-49, 80-89
DB: 1-49
LB: 1-59, 90-99
OL: 50-79
DL: 50-79, 90-99.
This could change to some new twists on some classics. Names synonymous with certain jerseys will no longer be synonymous with them.
Elliott looked upon a photoshop of him in a No. 15 jersey and found it to be clean.
Players who switch numbers are usually rewarded with increased sales but alienate fans who are saddled with the outdated versions. Lots of decisions potentially looming.