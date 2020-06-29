Ezekiel Elliott Accuses Sports Illustrated of Defamation Over Live Stream Headline
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 29 2020
Ezekiel Elliott is not happy with Sports Illustrated. After SI.com posted a headline claiming Elliott admitted to being high during a live stream, the All-Pro running back fired back on Twitter, accusing the company of defamation and noted they'd be hearing from his lawyers.
Elliott forgot to log out of a Twitch stream and said he was "low-key faded." SI ran with the idea that he was high, which infuriated the Dallas Cowboys' star.
The headline is below:
And here are Elliott's tweets:
I think a lot of people assumed Elliott was high on that video, but there's now way to know what he meant. Sports Illustrated yanked the article down quickly after Elliott complained but I'm not sure that's going to placate him.