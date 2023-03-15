Three Ezekiel Elliott Free Agency Destinations
2 of 3
Kansas City Chiefs
If Elliott's priority is a ring then joining Kansas City is the best way to do it. He'd have to agree to a cheap one-year deal to back up Isaiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon, but his presence would allow the Chiefs to move on from the disappointing Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Andy Reid would definitely be able to cook up some ways to use Elliott down near the goal line and he'd be helpful in eating up carries when the game is in hand. The sort of move that only consistent championship contenders can make.