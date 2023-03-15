Three Ezekiel Elliott Free Agency Destinations
Ezekiel Elliott is about to hit the free agent market. Dallas Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill reports the team plans to cut their longtime running back, a move that will save them nearly $11 million in cap space assuming it is designated as a post-June 1 cut.
This doesn't come as a huge surprise. While Jerry Jones has been open about his desire to keep Elliott around it was always with the caveat that the contract needed to be renegotiated and it seems the running back had no interest in that. He will suit up in something other than a Cowboys uniform for the first time in his career next season.
Where is obviously the big question. Elliott is no longer the guy who led the NFL in rushing twice, and his 3.7 yards per carry in 2022 ranked 47th among all qualifying players. But he is still a brand name and a guy who could theoretically make an impact in shorter stints.
Here are a few possible destinations for the former All-Pro.
New York Jets
The Jets are set at the top of the depth chart with Breece Hall, assuming he returns to form after tearing his ACL. But Elliott could be a good as a depth option. If we're being honest the real reason the Jets are on this list is because they seem to have an interest in acquiring big-name players while they continue to try and lure Aaron Rodgers to the Big Apple. Obviously we have no idea what's going to happen there but signing Elliott would be in line with the sort of move the franchise is making in order to land their QB.