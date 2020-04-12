Roundup: U.S. Now Leads World in Coronavirus Deaths; Dallas Cowboys Still Partying; Massive Furloughs at Disney
By Kyle Koster | Apr 12 2020
United States now has more coronavirus deaths than any other country ... Joel McHale scores Tiger King after show, new episode dropping April 12 ... Walt Disney World furloughing 43,000 employees ... Have caught myself doing this ... Seems like there's an unlimited amount of good Kobe-Shaq stories ... If baseball comes back it could be with a universal DH ... NHLer Colby Cave dies at 25 ... Mike Gundy apologizes ... Billie Eilish feels like she can't win ... Athletic dog will lock you up in coverage ... Kris and Jessica Bryant welcome their first child ... Krakatoa volcano is poppin' off again ... Someone slashed the tires of doctors' cars at a New York hospital ... Joe Biden's sexual assault accuser files a criminal complaint ... Six people shot at California house party ... Deviled eggs are so damn good ...
The history of the handshake -- and more than just the one fact everyone knows. [Mental Floss]
Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and some 30-odd partygoers did not observe proper social distance. [TMZ]
Today is the first day we've truly known what day of the week it is. [For The Win]
Singing Happy Birthday over Zoom is the new normal. [The Ringer]
Good on Christian Yelich.
Tom Hanks hosted the oddest Saturday Night Live in a long time.