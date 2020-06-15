Ezekiel Elliott Among Cowboys, Texans Players Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus
By Liam McKeone | Jun 15 2020
The NFL is still in its early stages of figuring out how the coronavirus will impact the ramp-up to regular season play. Coaches were recently allowed back into team facilities, but we're still a ways off from players coming back in large numbers and practices being held.
Today, Ian Rappoport broke the news that multiple Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players had tested positive for COVID-19, including star running back Ezekiel Elliott.
CBS Sports' Patrik Walker reports Elliott was asymptomatic and was tested as a precaution.
Elliott is the second NFL player to test positive for coronavirus that we know of next to Denver Broncos superstar Von Miller. Unfortunately, they won't be the last. The NFL can take all the proper safety precautions, but ultimately nobody in the world is guaranteed complete safety, whether they're an NFL player or an accountant.
The stakes have never been higher for the league as it continues to weight the risk-reward propositions that will be laid out in front of it in the months leading up to the planned start of the season.