Extended Donald Sterling Tape Makes Clippers Owner Look Even Worse
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
TMZ released a damning, nine-minute tape allegedly containing the voice of Clippers owner Donald Sterling makes numerous racist statements to his girlfriend, telling her among other things not to bring black people to games with her. Sunday morning Deadspin acquired an exclusive 15-minute version of the tape that isn’t going to do the embattled Sterling any favors and will probably contribute to NBA commissioner Adam Silver taking action sooner rather than later, as soon as the tape is verified.
Somehow Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp gets dragged into the conversation, along with a very appalling take on the Holocaust from a voiced allegedly attributed to Sterling, who is Jewish.
Here’s a sampling:
V: I don’t understand, I don’t see your views. I wasn’t raised the way you were raised. DS: Well then, if you don’t feel—don’t come to my games. Don’t bring black people, and don’t come. V: Do you know that you have a whole team that’s black, that plays for you? DS: You just, do I know? I support them and give them food, and clothes, and cars, and houses. Who gives it to them? Does someone else give it to them? Do I know that I have—Who makes the game? Do I make the game, or do they make the game? Is there 30 owners, that created the league?
The Clippers-Warriors series returns to Los Angeles on Tuesday. The NBA will probably have to take some action toward Sterling before that game tips off, right?
