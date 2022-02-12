Everybody Gets Some In Bloody Red Wings-Flyers Fan Fight
The Detroit Red Wings came into Philadelphia on Wednesday night and pushed the Flyers around, escaping with a 6-3 win on the scoreboard. The fan battle in the stands was harder to score, though we can all agree both sides played hard. Too hard, in fact.
Here is the found footage of a visiting fan in a Dylan Larkin sweater throwing uppercut after uppercut like a world-class enforcer before being thrown over a row of seats. His sparring partner got the worst of the exchange as evidenced by a decent amount of blood pooling around the nose.
Everyone involved should be super proud. Bringing this type of passion and energy during the regular season when neither team is playing well enough to make the playoffs.