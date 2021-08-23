Everson Griffin Sorry He Called Kirk Cousins 'Ass'
Everson Griffin inked a deal with the Minnesota Vikings to come home and play for the team that drafted him this morning. Griffin was not set up to start off on the right foot, though, courtesy of his own Twitter account.
Earlier this year, Griffin went on a brief but scalding angry tweet spree in which he called Kirk Cousins "ass" and said Mike Zimmer didn't even really want Cousins back there to begin with. He apologized at the time shortly thereafter.
Griffin was asked about that when he spoke to reporters today after the contract was finalized. He admitted that he already apologized to Zimmer about it and planned to do so with Cousins.
It's hilarious to think how that conversation will go. "Hey, Kirk. Sorry I called you 'ass' online. We good?"
A beautiful world we live in, folks.