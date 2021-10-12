Even Lamar Jackson is Blown Away By Lamar Jackson's Numbers Right Now
Lamar Jackson had one of the best games ever on Monday Night Football in the Baltimore Ravens' comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts. There's really no other way to say it. He completed 37 of 43 pass attempts, meaning he had the highest completion percentage (86) ever for someone who threw for over 400 yards. When he was told he had completed 86 percent of his passes after the game he exclaimed, "Dang!" That is the proper reaction.
Jackson was nearly flawless through the air and rushed for 62 of Baltimore's 86 yards on the ground. They ended their streak of games with 100 team rushing yards, but the win should ease the pain a bit.
When you total it all up, Jackson is 15th in the NFL in total yards. .. among teams. More than the Packers, Saints, Patriots and a dozen other sides.
Thanks to Jackson's stellar play, the Baltimore Ravens are 4-1, riding a four-game winning streak, and they sit atop the AFC North.