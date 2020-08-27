Even Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Bat Drops Are Epic
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 27 2020
Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres authored an incredible comeback Thursday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader against the Seattle Mariners. They entered the bottom of the 7th inning (the final inning of the shortened game) trailing 7-3, and won 10-7 after scoring seven runs with two outs. But Tatis' epic home run in the sixth inning generated just as much buzz as the comeback win.
With the team trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Tatis and Manny Machado hit back-to-back home runs to tie the game. Tatis' went 448 feet as he became just the second player to hit a ball onto the roof of the Western Metal Supply Company building at Petco Park. He also authored one of the best bat-drops of the year.
Check this out:
Another look:
The kid just has so much swagger, it's absurd.
That was Tatis' MLB-leading 13th home run of the season. He's also first in runs (31) and tied for first in RBIs (30) and total bases (84). He's almost certainly the leading candidate for National League MVP right now.