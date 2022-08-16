Roundup: Eve Hewson Promotes 'Bad Sisters'; Walker Buehler Having Elbow Surgery; Alabama Tops AP Poll
Rudy Giuliani a "target" of Georgia election probe ... New "extreme heat belt" could cut through U.S. ... CDC tweaks monkeypox guidance ... Eve Hewson promotes "Bad Sisters" ... Stocks rose on Monday ... HBO Max hit with layoffs ... John Wick prequel series moves from Starz to Peacock ... Ranger fired manager Chris Woodward ... Alabama No. 1 in AP Top 25 ... LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is stepping away from football ... Brittney Griner appeals guilty verdict in Russia ... Oil prices are falling, defying expectations ... Amazon workers walk off job in San Bernardino, CA ... China's growth rate has slowed ... Tiger Woods meeting with top PGA Tour players to talk LIV ... Walker Buehler set for season-ending elbow surgery ...
It has been five years since Usain Bolt won the 100 meters at the Rio Olympics.
Not cool, man.
Bam Margera discussed his year in rehab.
Green Day -- "Going to Pasalacqua" (Live in Chicago)