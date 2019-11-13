Evansville's Upset Win Over No. 1 Kentucky Was Even Bigger Than You Think
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 12 2019
Evansville shocked the college basketball world Tuesday night by upsetting No. 1 Kentucky at Rupp Arena. The Purple Aces pulled out the 67-64 win against John Calipari's loaded Wildcats squad in one of the biggest regular season upsets in the last 25 years. And trust me, it's a much bigger deal than you'd think at first glance.
CBS Sports' Matt Norlander dug this nugget out of the fact heap:
Yeah, it was the first time a mid-major has beaten the No. 1 team in the country in a true road game since 1993. That game came on January 25, 1993 as Long Beach State took down Kansas 64-49 at Allen Fieldhouse. How long ago was that? Evansville's 45-year-old head coach Walter McCarty was a senior in high school a few months away from enrolling at Kentucky.
Norlander had more:
So yeah, Evansville wasn't just a 24.5-point underdog, this upset was much bigger than that.