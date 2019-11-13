Evansville's Upset Win Over No. 1 Kentucky Was Even Bigger Than You Think By Ryan Phillips | Nov 12 2019 Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Evansville shocked the college basketball world Tuesday night by upsetting No. 1 Kentucky at Rupp Arena. The Purple Aces pulled out the 67-64 win against John Calipari's loaded Wildcats squad in one of the biggest regular season upsets in the last 25 years. And trust me, it's a much bigger deal than you'd think at first glance.

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander dug this nugget out of the fact heap:

Here’s a wow: Evansville’s win at Kentucky on Tuesday night was the first win by a true mid-major in a road environment against a No. 1-ranked team since 1993. (Long Beach State at Kansas.) — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) November 13, 2019

Yeah, it was the first time a mid-major has beaten the No. 1 team in the country in a true road game since 1993. That game came on January 25, 1993 as Long Beach State took down Kansas 64-49 at Allen Fieldhouse. How long ago was that? Evansville's 45-year-old head coach Walter McCarty was a senior in high school a few months away from enrolling at Kentucky.

Norlander had more:

The "unranked" part here is erroneous, just teams from outside the power structure. Sorry for the initial confusion. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) November 13, 2019

So yeah, Evansville wasn't just a 24.5-point underdog, this upset was much bigger than that.