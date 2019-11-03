Evander Holyfield's Son Beat the Crap Out of Nick Winstead in His Pro Boxing Debut By Brian Giuffra | Nov 03 2019 Steve Marcus/Getty Images

If you are a fighting fan, last night was pretty much as good as it gets. There were massive bouts both in the ring and the octagon. But while most people were focused on Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz in UFC and Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev in boxing, another big bout took place and it involved the son of one of the most legendary boxers ever.

Evan Holyfield, son of former heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield, made his professional boxing debut last night and, like his father so often did, dominated his opponent. Young Holy came out swinging fast and hard and earned an easy win after knocking his opponent, Nick Winstead, to the floor and the fight was stopped after just 13 seconds.

Those hands are fast!

While most of this fight showcased how young and inexperienced Holyfield still is (a lot of those punches missed and his aggressiveness in the very beginning could put him in trouble against a better fighter), when he did connect it was pure. The two left hooks he landed cleanly were most impressive.

Yes, Holyfield, who is 22, has a lot to work on. I'm sure even he would admit as much. Fact is, his guard was down a few times there and had Winstead not been so overmatched the fight could have been different. But a win in 13 seconds in your pro debut is worth talking about, especially when your last name is Holyfield.