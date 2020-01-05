Evan Turner Not Looking for a Buyout Right Now By Ben Stinar | Jan 06 2020 Atlanta Hawks v Chicago Bulls | Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Evan Turner played a vital role off the bench on a Trail Blazers team that made the Western Conference Finals last season. However, this season is not going nearly as well. On the Atlanta Hawks, who currently own the worst record in the NBA, he is playing less than 13 minutes per game. The veteran has also had a DNP in each of the last three games.

A 31-year-old who is on a $19 million deal that is expiring this season and playing in the playoffs each of the last six seasons, he appears as an ideal buyout candidate.

According to his agent Kevin Bradbury, that is not the case at the moment.

"Evan is committed to Atlanta and helping them achieve their goals as an organization and is grateful to be there," Bradbury told The Big Lead when asked about the possibility.

Buyouts typically do not occur until later in the season, and everything is subject to change. In the meantime, Turner appears to be okay playing a veteran role on a young team. He also noted this offseason that the trade to Atlanta brought him closer to his daughter, who lives in South Carolina. After playing in Portland for three years, he was excited about coming to Atlanta to be closer to her.