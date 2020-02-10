European PGA Tour Announcers Amused By Harry Potter and Hairy Otter
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The Golf Channel is televising the Porsche European Open this week. During Thursday’s broadcast, they showed a guy with a big white beard which the announcers compared to “Harry Potter, headmaster,” Dumbledore. The production then immediately switched to an aquatic animal which they dubbed a “hairy otter.” Was it a beaver? Does it matter? This has to be the first time in sports history the deadly Harry Potter / Hairy Otter combination has been used.