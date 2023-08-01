Roundup: 'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud Dead at 25; USWNT Advances at World Cup; Latest MLB Trade Deadline Rumors
Paul Reubens died from cancer at 70 ... "Euphoria" star Angus Cloud died at 25 ... Joe Biden opts to keep Space Command in Colorado ... Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced to life in prison ... Stock futures hold steady as busy earnings week continues ... Climate anomalies are emerging around the globe ... Miami is shrinking ... After paying lawyers, Donald Trump's PAC is nearly broke ... "Talk to Me" filmmakers discuss the ending ... "Haunted Mansion" debuted to weak ticket sales ... Broncos WR Tim Patrick tore his Achilles in practice ... Damar Hamlin participated in his first padded practice ... Bo Bichette left a game with a right knee injury ... Rays acquire Aaron Civale in trade with Guardians ... USWNT struggled but advanced at the World Cup ...
The first trailer for Season 2 of Loki.
The full Charles Barkley 60 Minutes interview.
A thread about The Lost Boys, which was released 36 years ago.
Boyz II Men -- "Mowtownphilly"