ESPYs 2023 Date, Location, TV Schedule, How to Watch & More: Full Streaming Guide
The 2023 ESPY Awards are fast approaching. The 31st edition of the annual ceremony honoring the best in sports yearly will feature 25 awards given out in various disciplines.
The top prizes are Best Athlete, Men's Sports and Best Athlete, Women's Sports. Additionally, the Jimmy V Award will be given to Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, the Arthur Ashe Courage Award will be given to the United States women's national soccer team, and the Pat Tillman Award for Service is going to the Buffalo Bills' training staff. It's one of the biggest nights in sports and we've got all the details for you.
The ESPYs will take place on July 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. All the relevant information you need to know is below.
2023 ESPY Awards
Date: July 12, 2023
Location: Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles
Time: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET
TV Broadcast: ABC
Streaming: ESPN+ (login required)
And that's it. Enjoy the festivities.