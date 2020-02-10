ESPN Supposedly Played the "I'm the Man" Song 108 Times During NFL Draft
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Well, an intrepid Redditor with a whole lot of time on his hands calculated round-by-round, and found that ESPN played the song 108 times during the draft. It ran 24 times in the seventh round alone. Given that the user, Emperor of Orange, posted update comments after each round, and that the subject is frivolous enough that nobody will get hurt if the totals are slightly inaccurate, I’m making the call to abide by the number from an unverified source.
