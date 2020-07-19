ESPN's Stuart Scott 'This is SportsCenter' Compilation is Emotional
By Brian Giuffra | Jul 19 2020
Stuart Scott's seamless integration of sports, passion and pop culture ingratiated him into the hearts of millions of Americans. We still repeat his catchphrases while watching games (boo ya!) and laugh when one of his old commercials pop up on our social media feeds.
That's what made today so simultaneously happy and sad. Scott would have celebrated his 55th birthday today. The double nickel is always a big one and ESPN delivered an instant classic compilation of Scott's most memorable moments from the "This is SportsCenter" commercials he starred in.
The biggest thing that stood out to me was Scott's panache as an entertainer. He was effortless in all of those spots, bringing his customary high-energy and perfect comedic timing in every appearance. The Kobe Bryant-Keyshawn Johnson "I'm the man!" skit really exemplified that. His work with Scott Van Pelt, Kenny Mayne, Steve Levy and the other ESPN personalities did too.
It's been over five years since Scott passed away from cancer. But his work both with ESPN and personally still resonates today. He lived life with a glass-half-full mentality right up until the end. Although he is no longer with us, his words and actions will live on forever.
Happy birthday to Stuart Scott.