ESPN's Seth Wickersham Discusses New Book on Brady-Belichick-Kraft Dynamic
Seth Wickersham is a longtime ESPN writer and investigative reporter. He joined the Press Pass Podcast to discuss the up coming release of his book, "Better To Be Feared", a deep dive into the relationship between Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and Robert Kraft over the course of the New England Patriots' 20-year dynastic run.
Seth addresses Belichick's claim that he never talked to him, the process of writing his first book, what he enjoyed about that process and what was challenging, and more.
