ESPN's Michael DiRocco Talks Jaguars Hype, Covering Tim Tebow in College, and Going From Newspaper to ESPN
Michael DiRocco is ESPN's Jacksonville Jaguars beat reporter. He joined the Press Pass podcast ahead of the most exciting season in recent memory for the woebegone franchise to discuss the upcoming football year and his career arc, working his way up the newspaper ranks and the decision to join ESPN around the turn of the decade.
Michael explains what it was like to cover the University of Florida during their heyday of the 2000s (both football and basketball) and the singularly unique experience of watching the Tim Tebow phenomena unfold before his very eyes. He also touches upon making the jump from newspaper to ESPN and uthe experience of working for the Worldwide Leader over the last decade. Finally, Michael explains what the energy has been like in Jacksonville after the Trevor Lawrence pick, his experience covering Urban Meyer at Florida, and why he wasn't surprised the former college coach made the jump to the big leagues.
Listen to the full podcast below, and subscribe to the Press Pass Podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.