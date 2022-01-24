ESPN's Josh Weinfuss Discusses His Career and Where the Arizona Cardinals Go From Here
Josh Weinfuss has been the Arizona Cardinals beat writer for ESPN's NFL Nation since 2013. In that time he's seen a lot of great football and, frankly, a lot of bad football. Things are trending up in Arizona though, as the Cardinals reached the playoffs this season. But an unceremonious exit against a division rival has some questioning the franchise's future.
After that playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Weinfuss wrote an article that questioned whether Kliff Kingsbury had hit his ceiling with the Cardinals. He made a compelling case that the 42-year-old head coach may not be able to do much more in Arizona.
Weinfuss sat down to talk to Press Pass about his career, how he wound up at ESPN, some of his favorite athletes and events to cover, as well as what he thinks the future holds for the Cardinals. Specifically he discussed Kingsbury's future and what Kyler Murray must do to take his career to the next level.
Check out the episode below.
All episodes of Press Pass can be found below: