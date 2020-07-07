ESPN Radio Shakeup Taking Shape, With Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman as Major Players
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 06 2020
ESPN Radio is in the process of remaking its entire national lineup and the New York Post's Andrew Marchand has the latest news. Several massive changes are coming and Max Kellerman, Jay Williams and Keyshawn Johnson all look like major players moving forward.
ESPN is scrapping its morning show, Golic & Wingo and likely replacing it with a show headlined by Johnson. Both Williams and SportsCenter host Zubin Mehenti are leading the pack to join Johnson in that slot.
Dan Le Batard's show currently runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. nationally, but that could change, as Mike Greenberg's new show may run from noon to 2 p.m. Meanwhile, Kellerman appears set to get an afternoon slot, potentially from 2 to 4 p.m. After Kellerman's show, Mike Golic Jr. and Chiney Ogwumike would host a show from 4 to 7 p.m.
That is a lot of changes for ESPN Radio in a very short time. It remains unclear what Mike Golic Sr. and Trey Wingo will do moving forward or if they have futures at ESPN at all. Golic has been hosting radio shows at ESPN since he teamed up with Greenberg on Mike & Mike starting in January of 2000. It will be strange to see a morning show that doesn't involve him after all this time.
There are a lot of moving pieces with these changes and it will be fascinating to see how it all plays out.