Here Are ESPN's Coverage Plans During Coronavirus
By Liam McKeone | Mar 12 2020
The growing severity of the coronavirus pandemic has led to the postponement of all major sports leagues currently in season. One of the many ripple effects will be how sports networks will cope with the fact that there are currently no sports.
ESPN is the self-proclaimed World Wide Leader in Sports and thus will be quite handicapped in their efforts to produce content in the absence of news that isn't coronavirus-related. We got a glimpse into their line of thinking when John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal tweeted out their programming schedule for the foreseeable future:
How the hosts of the radio shows fill the time will make for a unique viewing experience, to say the least. Hopefully things get under control sooner rather than later and sports start back up again, but this is what we get for now.