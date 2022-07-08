ESPN NHL Draft Broadcast Goes Crazy After Coyotes Draft Pick's Parents Kiss On-Air
Maveric Lamoureux was drafted by the Phoenix Coyotes with the 29th pick in the NHL Draft on Thursday night. Phoenix traded up three spots for the 6-foot-7 18-year old prospect from Ontario and everyone was thrilled. Especially Lamoureux's parents who were then caught kissing on camera, much to the delight of the ESPN broadcast crew.
"Get some."
“It’s night time in Quebec."
“Get after it ,mom and dad!"
Amazingly, this wasn't the biggest overreaction to a married couple kissing for less than two seconds in public. In Australia the following headline appeared on multiple news sites:
NHL draftee’s parents’ X-rated live on-air act sets social media alight
There's acting like a cartoon wolf and then there's calling this kiss X-rated. It's probably - sorry - a little tongue-in-cheek, but still. It's 2022 and I guess we need to normalize parents kissing around the world.