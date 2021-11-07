ESPN NFL Crew Breaks Out Into Rendition of 'In The Air Tonight'
Today, ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown crew spent the morning breaking down the news of the day and the upcoming slate of football games heading our way, as they do each week. Tedy Bruschi, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan, Matt Hassleback, and Samantha Ponder got into a discussion about the best pregame hype songs for a football game.
It led to a very unexpected but extremely welcome rendition of "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins, a song just about everybody knows and loves. The music started playing, and suddenly the three former football players in the group started hammering the table for the drum solo. It was a pure moment.
As accurately pointed out by my coworker Ryan Phillips, this is basically the Mike Tyson scene from The Hangover come to life.
To reiterate what Randy Moss said: thank you, Phil Collins. That song is a slap and we're all better off for having it in our lives.