ESPN Unveils New NBA Graphics, Theme Song
The NBA snuck up on everyone and is now right around the corner. ESPN, knowing that idle hands are the devil's workshop, got to work over the summer tinkering with their presentation of the sport. During a conference call this morning, they debuted new music and graphics. And if you know anything about people who covers sports media, nothing gets their juices flowing like fresh on-screen features.
Matching colors from scorebug to jersey is something that often gets lost in translation so it's cool to see a commitment here. It's also nice to see how many timeouts each team has featured so prominently.
The music, though, might take some getting used to. Sometimes the songs you grow to love never stick at first.