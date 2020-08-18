Bring Back the ESPN NBA Pitbull 'Timber' Intro
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 18 2020
This tweet has been making the NBA Twitter rounds the last couple days. Over 100,000 people have liked it. It follows a popular meme format and features Pitbull. The only problem is that this is from the 2014 NBA Playoffs.
The basketball version of "Timber" performed by Pitbull (with Ke$ha unseen), was played into the ground during the 2014 NBA Playoffs. The song wasn't even released until October 2013, so how could it possibly even be associated with the '13 playoffs!? Am I right!? Does accuracy not matter?
One of my favorite jokes from 30 Rock is Jack showing Liz a pie chart of NBC's programming priorities. The second-biggest priority is to make it 1997 again through science or magic. That's how I feel about America right now. Make it 2014 again through science and or magic. Put Pitbull back on my television every night for two straight months. Put LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard back on a top-seeded teams like they were six years ago.
Or go back even further. Make it 2010. Kobe won a title over the Boston Celtics. Pitbull was on an Enrique Iglesias song and Jersey Shore was still in its infancy. We were all so young and innocent. Pitbull was the connecting fabric. Bringing him back could save us all.
If you've ever wondered if you were in the good old days, stop and listen for Pitbull. Playoffs!