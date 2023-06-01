What the Hell Is Going On With This ESPN NBA Finals Hype Video?
By Kyle Koster
Game 1 of the NBA Finals is rapidly approaching and ESPN is doing all it can to drum up interest, including putting this objectively insane animation into the universe. It is ... well, it's tough to find the words to describe it. It's as if the creator was instructed to get weird with it and took those instructions seriously.
Such an aggressive way to begin a Thursday morning. Not a bad way, though. My kids legitimately loved it. My 39-year-old brain did not understand half of what was going on, but that did not prevent enjoyment.
At the 15-second mark we get what sounds like Stephen A. Smith's voice coming out of a Timberwolf that is completely towering over Nikola Jokic, who has already thrown about 5 saucy passes and had his face turn into the Joker. It gets progressively weirder from there. Hell, Grant Williams turns into a bunch of tiny pieces of dust like Mike Teevee from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
See, that's why I was afraid of writing this post. That sentences makes me feel crazy. Yet it all happened in whatever dimension we're inhabiting here.