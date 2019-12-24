You're Going to Watch ESPN's Michael Jordan Documentary By Kyle Koster | Dec 24 2019 Bulls documentary coming from ESPN | JEFF HAYNES/Getty Images

ESPN has gone and done it now. They've created a 10-part documentary on the untold story of Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. That is catnip. Clickbait. A magnet for eyes. And a really damn good idea.

Debuting in June, the highly anticipated series is fueled by never-before-seen footage, which promises to be juicy.

Considering this tape is owned by Jordan, fans should temper their expectations as to the revelatory nature. This will be the story Jordan wants to tell, or perhaps more precisely, the story he'll allow to be told. That's a cynical view, of course, that could prove to be wrong.

There's a zero percent chance this isn't thrilling as hell and better than Space Jam 2 so thankfully we can get some more mileage out of those LeBron-MJ debates.