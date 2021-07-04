ESPN Lost Their Feed Twice During Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
By Stephen Douglas
Jul 4, 2021, 1:15 PM EDT
Joey Chestnut won his 14th career Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest today. Those tuning into ESPN to see the best eater in the world destroy the competition for the sixth consecutive year missed a few hot dogs being consumed as ESPN had technical difficulties and lost their feed multiple times.
This is something you might expect streaming, but on the main ESPN channel no one can be happy with having to cut to commercial in the middle of the action so someone can try to turn something off and on again.
The broadcast was fixed in time to crown Chestnut, however, anyone hoping to see him break his record of 75 in its entirety needed to buy tickets.