ESPN Re-Aired Game 7 of 2016 NBA Finals, Didn't Show Kyrie Irving Hitting the Biggest Shot In Cavaliers' History
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 02 2020
ESPN re-aired games 5 and 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals on Wednesday night. Game 7 featured two of the most iconic plays in recent basketball history with LeBron James blocking Andre Iguodala and Kyrie Irving hitting the go-ahead three-pointer over MVP Stephen Curry. Somehow, Kyrie's shot did not make the final cut on Wednesday.
Instead, ESPN went to commercial after LeBron's block and rejoined the broadcast with 23 seconds remaining and the Cavaliers protecting a 92-89 lead. It was the most interesting "cut for time" decision of all time. It was like the Heidi Game, but if they had three and a half years to make sure it ended before the movie started. Except the movie is SportsCenter. And sports had ended three weeks earlier.