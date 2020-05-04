ESPN is Going to Broadcast South Korean KBO Baseball Games
By Stephen Douglas | May 04 2020
ESPN will broadcast new baseball games this summer, though you might not be familiar with the teams. The network announced on Monday morning it had reached an agreement to carry one Korean Baseball Organization game a day for six days a week as they wait for Major League Baseball to resume their season. Yonhap News Agency first reported the deal.
Karl Ravech and Eduardo Perez will call the first three games. Joe Sciambi will call the next three with Kyle Peterson and then Jessica Mendoza. Here are some details about the precautions the KBO will be taking to make these games happen in their 10-team league. Via Yahoo!:
Among the KBO protocols, many of which mirror the CPBL’s: players and staff will enter and exit facilities through one door, where their temperatures will be taken; all personnel not in baseball uniforms are required to wear masks and gloves; a player who shows symptoms will be quarantined and the stadium where he last played will be closed; a positive test would lead to contact tracing, more quarantines if necessary and a possible league-wide shutdown for three weeks or longer; no spitting; no high-fives.- Yahoo! Sports
It should be an interesting broadcast to see baseball played without fans and called from a million miles away. Not to mention the prime, middle-of-the-night timeslots. Hey, it's a start. ESPN will also have KBO highlights.