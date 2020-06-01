Josina Anderson and ESPN Part Ways
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 01 2020
NFL insider Josina Anderson is out at ESPN after nine years with the company, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand. It has been anticipated Anderson and ESPN would be parting ways since the Super Bowl and this is reportedly not related to ESPN dealing with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Per Marchand, Anderson's contract expired this summer.
Over the years Anderson has done some great work at ESPN. Her sit-down interview with Antonio Brown from February was a fantastic get and she did a great job with it.
Anderson did have some issues at ESPN, as Marchand points out:
However, she ran into trouble at times with ESPN executives. After the Myles Garrett incident in which the Browns defensive lineman hit Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with Rudolph’s helmet, Anderson tweeted, “I would bet Myles Garrett will say he heard Mason Rudolph call him something egregious. Never seen Garrett act like that, ever.”
Anderson also tweeted an image that appeared to show Rudolph grabbing Garrett in the junk, but other angles showed that not to be the case. She later apologized for it.
It will be interesting to see where the 41-year-old Anderson lands next. She certainly has valuable skills to offer, as she has been an insider and is a good interviewer for years.