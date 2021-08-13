Here's ESPN's College Football Anthem for 2021
College football is sneaking up on us here as ESPN's coverage kicks off two weeks from tomorrow. With the dawn of a new season comes a new soundtrack. In previous years, viewers have grown to love and loath ditties from Fall Out Boy and Taylor Swift to name a few. This season ESPN has tapped DJ Snake, Rick Ross and Rich Brian's single Run It as the sound of fall football.
Hear it for the first time before you hear it thousands of times.
Per the network's release, this is the sixth year of collaboration with Interscope Records. In addition to the self-described anthem, music from Logic, The Score, Andy Grammer, Laine Hardy, X Ambassadors, Kip Moore, and Louis The Child throughout the season.