The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

ESPN Cleveland Suspends Tony Grossi Over Baker Mayfield Comments

By Liam McKeone | Feb 25 2020

Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield | Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Cleveland radio and TV personality Tony Grossi has been suspended indefinitely by ESPN Cleveland, the company announced today. They released a statement this afternoon:

Grossi was recorded on a hot mic calling Baker Mayfield a "f---ing midget" in audio that was released on Twitter today. What allegedly happened is that the ESPN Cleveland crew thought the mics were off, and someone made a comment about Mayfield's height. That man was apparently Grossi.

Grossi and Mayfield have had a rocky relationship during the quarterback's time with the Browns. This won't help smooth things over.