ESPN Cleveland Suspends Tony Grossi Over Baker Mayfield Comments
By Liam McKeone | Feb 25 2020
Cleveland radio and TV personality Tony Grossi has been suspended indefinitely by ESPN Cleveland, the company announced today. They released a statement this afternoon:
Grossi was recorded on a hot mic calling Baker Mayfield a "f---ing midget" in audio that was released on Twitter today. What allegedly happened is that the ESPN Cleveland crew thought the mics were off, and someone made a comment about Mayfield's height. That man was apparently Grossi.
Grossi and Mayfield have had a rocky relationship during the quarterback's time with the Browns. This won't help smooth things over.