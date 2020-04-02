ESPN, CBS Re-Airing Best Masters Tournaments Next Week
By Liam McKeone | Apr 02 2020
Like all other live sporting events for the foreseeable future, this year's Masters tournament was canceled as efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic continue. To help offset the loss, ESPN and CBS will be re-airing the best Masters tournaments in history the week the event was supposed to take place.
The tournaments being aired included Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson's first Masters victories and Jack Nicklaus' epic 1986 win. As a golf fan on the younger side, I'm most looking forward to watching Nicklaus summoning everything he has to win his last green jacket. Overall, though, you can't go wrong. Here's the full broadcast schedule for both networks.
ESPN Masters Schedule
Per a press release, ESPN will be airing the final rounds of Tiger Woods' 1997 and 2005 Masters wins, as well as Jack Nicklaus' 1986 victory. They'll also be airing the final rounds from the 2012 and 2013 Masters and the 2018 Par 3 contest. Here's the full day-by-day broadcast schedule:
Wednesday, April 8
1:00 PM ET: 2018 Masters Par 3 Contest, ESPN
3:00 PM ET: 1986 Masters Final Round, ESPN
8:00 PM ET: 2018 Masters Par 3 Contest, ESPN2
Thursday, April 9
2:00 PM ET: 2012 Masters Final Round, ESPN
7:30 PM ET: 1997 Masters Final Round
Friday, April 10
12:00 PM ET: 2013 Masters Final Round, ESPN
6:00 PM ET: 2005 Masters Final Round, ESPN
CBS Masters Schedule
CBS will be airing an hour segment around the 1975 Masters tournament, and re-airing the final round of the 2004 Masters, Phil Mickelson's first green jacket, and the 2019 Masters, Woods' return to the top. While ESPN is broadcasting their past Masters tournaments during the week, CBS' will take place over the weekend. Here's the full broadcast schedule:
Saturday, April 11
1:30 PM ET: The Masters: 1975, CBS
2:30 PM ET: 2004 Masters Final Round, CBS
Sunday, April 12
12:30 PM ET: 2019 Masters Final Round, CBS