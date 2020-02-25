ESPN Cancels High Noon
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 24 2020
ESPN is canceling High Noon at the end of March, as first reported by John Ourand in Sports Business Journal. “Co-hosts Pablo Torre and Bomani Jones are extremely talented, and they helmed what we believed was a smart and nuanced show,"
ESPN told SBJ in a statement. "Unfortunately, not enough people agreed with us. We look forward to discussing with them how to best utilize their talents across a variety of ESPN platforms.”
High Noon launched in 2018 as a lead-out to First Take at 12pm ET, and was later moved to to 4pm and shortened from an hour to a half-hour. Per the SBJ report, Jalen & Jacoby will air in place of High Noon.
From here, it will be interesting to see if Jones and/or Torre remain with ESPN when their contracts expire soon, or if either or both opt to head elsewhere.