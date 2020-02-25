The Big LeadThe Big Lead
ESPN Cancels High Noon

By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 24 2020

Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre on set of High Noon
ESPN is canceling High Noon at the end of March, as first reported by John Ourand in Sports Business Journal. “Co-hosts Pablo Torre and Bomani Jones are extremely talented, and they helmed what we believed was a smart and nuanced show,"
ESPN told SBJ in a statement. "Unfortunately, not enough people agreed with us. We look forward to discussing with them how to best utilize their talents across a variety of ESPN platforms.”

High Noon launched in 2018 as a lead-out to First Take at 12pm ET, and was later moved to to 4pm and shortened from an hour to a half-hour. Per the SBJ report, Jalen & Jacoby will air in place of High Noon.

From here, it will be interesting to see if Jones and/or Torre remain with ESPN when their contracts expire soon, or if either or both opt to head elsewhere.