Roundup: Esme Bianco Sues Marilyn Manson; U.S. Restricting Travel From India; Day 2 NFL Draft Winners
U.S. to restrict travel from India ... Josh Duggar indicted on child pornography charges ... Najee Harris hosted a draft party at homeless shelter ... Vanessa Bryant to launch clothing line ... NASA's Mars helicopter is working great ... At least 45 killed in stampede at Israeli religious festival ... Ad spending jumps as the economy rebounds ... Cassie Randolph has a new boyfriend ... Marilyn Manson sued by Esme Bianco over sex abuse ... Disneyland reopened on Friday ... Kansas hired Buffalo's Lance Leipold as new football coach ... Kyle Pitts' new uniform looks awesome ... The five worst picks from the NFL Draft's first round ... The Ravens exercised Lamar Jackson's fifth-year option ... Roberto Alomar fired by MLB after sexual misconduct allegations ... Winners from Day 2 of the NFL Draft ...
The Packers have only themselves to blame [Sports Illustrated]
A year without germs [The Atlantic]
MLB's best and worst from April [CBS Sports]
Aaron Rodgers deserves respect the Packers aren't showing him [The Athletic]
Grading every pick from Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft [Bleacher Report]
Is Bill Belichick really going to spend his golden years depending on Mac Jones? [The Big Lead]
Phillips righty Jose Alvarado sparked a good old-fashioned benches-clearing shoving match:
A flashback to when Key & Peele lost their minds on Hot Ones:
Mila Kunis gives really bad investment advice:
The best deleted scenes from Season 1 of The Office:
The Revivalists -- "All My Friends"