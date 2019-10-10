Errol Spence Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash
By Bobby Burack | Oct 10 2019
CBSDFW is reporting that star boxer Errol Spence was seriously injured in a car accident early this morning. The report added Spence is expected to survive the crash that led to him being ejected from his vehicle.
Premier Boxing Champions spokesman Tim Smith spoke to ESPN's Dan Rafael: "Errol was in an accident, and his parents are with him at the hospital," said Smith. "The doctors are monitoring his condition, but his injuries are not life-threatening. We will have further updates as the doctors update his condition. We're all wishing the best for Errol."
The police are investigating the cause of the crash, but have said the car was traveling at a "high rate of speed."
Spence is one of boxing's most electric fighters. At 29, he has 26-0 (21 KOs) record and is getting better by the fight. You cannot have the discussion of the next face of boxing without including his name.