Errol Spence Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash By Bobby Burack | Oct 10 2019 Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

CBSDFW is reporting that star boxer Errol Spence was seriously injured in a car accident early this morning. The report added Spence is expected to survive the crash that led to him being ejected from his vehicle.

#BREAKING Sources confirm boxer #ErrolSpence seriously injured in overnight crash along Riverfront Blvd. He was ejected from the car. @DanGodwinFOX4 live with the latest @GoodDayFox4 @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/68mYiogZGs — FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) October 10, 2019

UPDATE: Sources tell @CBSDFW Pro boxer ERROL SPENCE JR is the “high-profile man” @Dallaspd says was seriously injured after being ejected from the #Ferrari he was driving during a rollover crash on Riverfront Blvd. He was transported hospital, but expected to survive. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/JjkCP2OcXz — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) October 10, 2019

Premier Boxing Champions spokesman Tim Smith spoke to ESPN's Dan Rafael: "Errol was in an accident, and his parents are with him at the hospital," said Smith. "The doctors are monitoring his condition, but his injuries are not life-threatening. We will have further updates as the doctors update his condition. We're all wishing the best for Errol."

The police are investigating the cause of the crash, but have said the car was traveling at a "high rate of speed."

Spence is one of boxing's most electric fighters. At 29, he has 26-0 (21 KOs) record and is getting better by the fight. You cannot have the discussion of the next face of boxing without including his name.