Minor Leaguer Errol Robinson Recreated the Barehanded Kevin Mitchell Catch
By Stephen Douglas
Errol Robinson was taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 6th round of the 2016 amateur draft. He's currently playing for the Sioux City Explorers in the independent American Association. On Friday night he made one of the best defensive plays you will ever see. Coming from shortstop to make a barehanded catch in right field.
It was like the Kevin Mitchell catch, if Mitchell had been in a dead sprint, covered more ground and left his feet to make the catch.
This play was so good at that the opposing team's social media was asking ESPN for some coverage. Amazingly, the SportsCenter account took a break from promoting Drake's new album to tweet it.
If you really liked this play, Robinson is available fore hire on Cameo.