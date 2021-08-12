Ernie Johnson's Speech to the Alabama Football Team Was Incredible
Nick Saban, in his infinite wisdom, invited Ernie Johnson to come to campus and deliver a speech to the Alabama football team. Now every coach in America is going to want to do the same. Because Johnson predictably crushed it with a speech chockfull of excellent stuff.
Watch his message, which touches on the joy of work to the challenges and privileges that come with being a parent, and try to remain unmotivated.
Impossible.
For as decorated a broadcaster as Johnson is, the most impressive role that he has is as a human being. His strength and courage to share that humanity through the years is obvious. From his battle against cancer to the tremendous love he has for his four adopted children, he seems to always tilt in the direction of making the world a better place.
Can't get enough of this stuff.