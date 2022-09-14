Even Erling Haaland Is Impressed With His Latest Goal
Erling Haaland has had some pretty amazing goals during his young career, but he seemed particularly impressed with his latest effort. The look on his face said it all.
During Manchester City's Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, Haaland found the back of the net in the 84th minute to give City a 2-1 lead. Haaland was able to go up high in the box and perfectly redirect a cross from João Cancelo. It was quite a finish.
Check it out:
Here's a still shot:
That's just a phenomenal effort and the exact kind of stuff we expect from the 22-year-old superstar.
Haaland claimed it was one of his best goals ever and that held true when he was shown the replay while being interviewed after the match. His facial expression and reaction say it all:
That's such a great shot. Like us, Haaland is thoroughly impressed with his exploits. He sure looks like the future face of soccer, so get used to seeing stuff like this.