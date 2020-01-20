Erin Andrews and Richard Sherman Hugged After the NFC Title Game, Six Years After Crazy Interview
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 20 2020
Six years after their crazy post-game interview following the NFC Championship Game, Erin Andrews and Richard Sherman met up after another NFC title game again.
Andrews posted the following to Twitter:
Oddly enough, Sherman won the NFC title game this year as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, in 2014 he won it against the 49ers as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. After that game he went off on Michael Crabtree and the 49ers in his post-game interview with Andrews.
Here's a refresher:
Andrews rolled with it at the time and the two can clearly laugh about it now but that was clearly a bizarre moment. She clearly looks back on it fondly.