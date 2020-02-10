Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson Took a Selfie With Larry David
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Media Madness runner up Charissa Thompson had some nice seats for the Kings game last night. She also got a selfie with Larry David. Only better selfie target? Putin.
