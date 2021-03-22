Eric Musselman on Todd Fuhrman: Never Heard of Him, Credibility is 'Absolutely Zero'
The Arkansas Razorbacks beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Sunday, 68-66. The Razorbacks were actually the higher seeded team, so it didn't even qualify as a upset. Still, Todd Fuhrman apparently picked Texas Tech before the game and it got back to Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman who was extremely offended that anyone would ever pick a six over a three while suggesting the lower seed had a coaching advantage. Musselman told everyone how he wasn't even mad about it after the game.
"I was alerted before the game about somebody on CBS who said something about the coaching matchup so I was a little shocked that we could actually win a close game based on his comments. Whoever that guy is. I've never heard of him in my entire life so his credibility is absolutely zero."
That is really funny. Somebody he (claimed he) had never heard of who has zero credibility because he had never heard of him said something about the coaching matchup so he was surprised that he won a game. It makes so much sense.
One thing this really drives home is that Jim Boeheim was right. Anything said on the Internet does not matter. Only things said on television matter. Even if it was said by someone you have never heard of who has zero credibility.